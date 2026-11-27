A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: As part of the 93rd Nalbari Raax Mahotsav, 'Nalbaira Haat,' showcasing products made by women members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), was inaugurated by Assam's Minister for Handloom and Textiles and Guardian Minister of Nalbari district, Biswajit Daimary, on Wednesday evening at the premises adjacent to Nalbari Hari Mandir.In his inaugural address, Daimary said that 'Nalbaira Haat' had been organised to provide women members of Self-Help Groups with a platform to market their products alongside the celebrations of the Raax Mahotsav.

He said the initiative was aimed at strengthening women's livelihoods and making them financially self-reliant. Meanwhile, Assam Transport Minister Charan Boro inaugurated the trade fair organised in connection with the 93rd Nalbari Raax Mahotsav on Wednesday evening.