9th Annual Conference of Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha Held at Palahgarh

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The ninth annual conference of the Bhergaon District unit of Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha was held with great religious fervour at Janardan Samanvay Kshetra, Palahgarh, on February 1. The venue resonated with Harinam chants, creating a spiritually charged atmosphere.

Addressing the open religious discourse meeting, Sangha General Secretary Kushal Thakuria said that the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita must be propagated as widely as possible to build a healthy and enlightened society based on the ideals of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva. The meeting was presided over by District President Madhav Chandra Barua, while noted speaker Rantu Saikia highlighted the role of the Bhakti Movement in social and moral upliftment.

The programme began with a Borgeet performed by artistes from Tangla Mandal. The souvenir Bhakti Saurav, edited by Shashindra Deka, was released by Block Elementary Education Officer Shiteswar Nath. Several dignitaries, including Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, addressed the gathering. Various religious, literary, cultural, and organizational meetings were held during the two-day conference. It was announced that the tenth annual conference of the Bhergaon District unit will be held at Khagrabari Primary School under Atrimuni Mandal.

Also Read: Protest by Workers at Bogidhola Tea Garden in Golaghat