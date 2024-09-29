9th Annual Lokasewak Haladhar Bhuyan Memorial Lecture Held at Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev Vishwavidyalaya

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The 9th annual Lokasewak Haladhar Bhuyan Memorial Lecture was held at the Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev Vishwavidyalaya’s auditorium on Saturday here.

The programme began with lightning of the ceremonial lamp by chancellor of the varsity and Padadhikar of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, Bhabendranath Deka, and other dignitaries.

Professor Dr Anjan Kumar Ojha, former principal of Chaiduwar Mahavidyalaya, attended the event as the chief keynote speaker and while addressing the occasion, he said that a modern thinker like Srimanta Sankardev is yet to be born in Assam and Northeast India. Ojha delivered the memorial lecture on “Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev’s Ideals: the role of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha in its dissemination and expansion.” Ojha in his speech, appraised Haladhar Bhuyan’s scholarly contributions and highlighted Srimanta Sankardev’s revolutionary vision, which went beyond religious discourse. He noted that Sankardev was Assam’s first health activist, adding that the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha has been working to promote cultural, literary, and intellectual discussions, as well as moral and spiritual awareness among the younger generation since its foundation.

The event was mentored by Gauri Prasad Sarma, information and public relations officer of the varsity while varsity’s registrar, Dr Sarat Hazarika, offered the vote of thanks.

Joint registrar of the university Dr Nayan Moni Saikia, Deputy examination controller Manash Kapil Pathak, the president of Trust Committee Prafulla Ch Bora Joint secretary of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha Dilip Bora and other teaching staff, non teaching staff, students from the university as well as the office bearers of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha attended the programme.

