9th Assam Police Battalion headquarters damaged severely by fierce storm in Nagaon

NAGAON: A fierce storm and heavy rain lashed out in the larger areas of Nagaon Barhampur and Kathiatoli on Thursday night here and caused extensive damage to government offices as well as other houses in the greater areas.

It was reported that the fierce storm ravaged the headquarters of 9th Assam Police Battalion and one Sujan Biswas who is an audit assistant, was seriously injured due to the severe storm here.

According to sources, a team of audit from the Office of Audit General, Guwahati was examining as well as monitoring the accounts of expenditure of the battalion and suddenly a large tree planted nearby the the office of the headquarters, fell down on the office and destroyed the furniture as well as other official documents of the battalion. Besides, it also caused severe injury to the audit assistant Biswas. The victim official was immediately admitted in a local hospital for urgent treatment here.

Similarly, one Pipikon Bordoloi, a resident of Kathiatoli Tepaati area was also seriously injured in the fierce storm. Bordoloi was trapped for long at his cowshed by a huge tree that fell down on it after uprooting by the storm.

Sources claimed that Bordoloi was later rescued by some locals and admitted to a local hospital at Nagaon where the on-duty doctor referred him to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital for better treatment.

Due to the fierce storm, the Kalayugi Water Supply scheme was also extensively ravaged, sources claimed.

