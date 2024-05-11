Excellent HS results in BTR reflect a conducive educational environment: All Bodo Students’ Union

KOKRAJHAR: The All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) said on Friday that the excelling HS result in BTC has reflected the conducive educational environment in the region as peace has prevailed in BTC since the new government assumed office in the council in 2020.

With a proud gesture, ABSU president Dipen Boro and the union’s education secretary Swmaosar Basumatary, in their statement today, extended their warm congratulations to the students who have excelled in the Higher Secondary Examinations 2024 conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). The ABSU acknowledges the remarkable achievement of students from the two districts—Baksa (97.44%) and Tamulpur (97.98%) under Bodoland Territorial Region and Sivasagar district (97.42%)—who have secured the top positions in the pass percentage charts in the Arts, Science, and Commerce streams in the results declared on Thursday last. He said the ABSU was delighted with the outstanding achievements of the students, emphasising their commitment and diligence in their academic endeavours. This remarkable achievement highlights the conducive educational environment nurtured within the Bodoland Territorial Region, he said. The ABSU sends its sincere well-wishes to the students as they begin the next chapter of their academic pursuits.

Dipen Boro said the remarkable achievement of the students from BTR had bestowed honour upon both themselves, their families and became a source of inspiration for the entire people of the region. He extends congratulations and appreciates the parents for their steadfast encouragement of their children and their deep comprehension of the significance of education. He also said the ABSU will remain committed to nurturing and empowering the students, ensuring they have the necessary resources and opportunities to realise their full potential.

Also Read: District-level Rural Self Employment Training Institute advisory committee meet held in Lakhimpur

Also Watch: