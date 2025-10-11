9th annual conference of North East India Commerce & Management Association (NEICMA) held in Tinsukia

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: The 2-day ICSSR sponsored 9th annual conference of North East India Commerce & Management Association (NEICMA) and a national seminar on Business & Industry in North East India-a journey towards Viksit Bharat@2027 got underway at Tinsukia Commerce College (Autonomous) on Friday.

The inaugural programme began with the welcome address by Dr Chaytanya Bora, Conference Secretary & Principal of Tinsukia Commerce College, followed by a speech by Prof AK Pati, Secretary, NEICMA. The event witnessed felicitation to Lifetime Achievement awardee Dhiren Chandra Duarah. Among the dignitaries who addressed the gathering were Prof Ajanta Rajkonwar, Vice-Chancellor of Assam Women’s University, Sanjoy Kishan, MLA of Tinsukia.

The keynote address was delivered by Prof Nageshwar Rao, former Vice-Chancellor of IGNOU. In his address, Prof Rao outlined the strategy of Viksit Bharat @2047 in the context of business and industry in North East India. He also underscored a few specific interventions in the field of higher education and skill development.

While the concluding remarks were made by Prof Amrit Pal Singh of Gauhati University and President NEICMA, the vote of thanks was offered by Dr Surajit Saikia, Convener of the conference.

Earlier a floral tribute was paid to heartthrob Zubeen Garg followed by lighting of the ceremonial lamp. A panel discussion was held in the post-tea session with Prof Debabrata Das, Adviser, Higher Education Government of Assam, in the chair. As many as 120 research papers were to be presented in the 2-day event.

