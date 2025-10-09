CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches distribution of cheques to 14,301 beneficiaries in Tinsukia

Guwahati: In an attempt to empower the grassroots women entrepreneurs and strengthen their role in Assam’s growth story, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma as a part of his government’s initiative of women empowerment, distributed cheques of Rs. 10,000 each to 14,301 women under Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) from Tinsukia Legislative Assembly constituency at a function held at Tinsukia today. Among the beneficiaries 10,654 belong to rural areas and 3,647 to urban areas of Tinsukia district.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said that Assam has four lakh self-help groups (SHGs) with a total of forty lakh members. Before forming the SHGs, most women were confined to household duties. After joining SHGs, they gradually began sharing family responsibilities and contributing financially. Dr. Sarma stated that under the earlier Kanaklata Mahila Sabalikaran Scheme, the State government had provided revolving funds of Rs 25,000 each to four lakh SHGs. Later, the government helped these groups establish bank linkages. Several SHG members can now access bank loans and engage in income-generating activities.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for women’s empowerment, Dr. Sarma said that the Prime Minister has envisioned transforming Indian women into “Lakhpati Baideus,” believing this will bring sweeping social change. If each of the 40 lakh women in Assam starts earning Rs. 1 lakh annually, the state will witness a visible transformation. Dr. Sarma added that the Prime Minister has set the target of making three crore women across India ‘Lakhpati’. In Assam, more than eight lakh SHG members have already achieved this recognition through their entrepreneurial activities such as preparing traditional food, farming Bhut Jolokia (chili), weaving gamocha, and making garments. Some women have already managed to earn up to Rs 10 lakh, creating ‘Lakhpati’ and ‘Maha Lakhpati Baideus’ in Assam.

Chief Minister Dr. Sarma moreover, said that the State government has launched a three- year plan to help every one of the 40 lakh self-help group (SHG) members to become ‘Lakhpati’. He explained that Rs 10 thousand rupees given under MMUA is only a starting fund. If members use it wisely, they will receive more benefits from the government in the future. He, however expressed confidence that the women beneficiaries would not misuse the money. He said that the government would review the fund’s utilization after four to five months. Members who use it productively will receive Rs 25,000 next year, and those who manage that amount effectively will get Rs 50,000 in the third year. The Chief Minister stated that providing Rs 10,000 each to 40 lakh SHG members would cost the State government about Rs. 4000 crore, while the next phase of Rs. 25,000 per member would require Rs 10,500 crore. Responding to criticism from the Congress party, Dr. Sarma said that unlike the Congress government’s inducement like ‘lungi’, ‘blanket’, and threads, the BJP-led government is providing free rice and up to Rs 5 lakh for free medical care to every ration-card holder. He added that college admissions have been made free, bicycles have been distributed to students, and girl students in higher secondary schools, colleges, and universities are receiving financial assistance under Nijut Moina Scheme ranging from Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,400. Under the Orunodoi Scheme, families receive Rs 1,250 per month to help them run their households. He further said that from November 1, ration cardholder families will also get pulses, salt, and sugar at subsidized rates along with rice. The Chief Minister urged people to support the successful implementation of these government schemes, stated a press release.

Also Read: Demow youth detained for posting photos of Shyamkanu Mahanta with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Also Watch: