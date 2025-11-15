A clarification by IOCL GM (HR)

Reacting to the news item headlined ‘Dispute over AOD Plot No. 666 in Digboi’ published in this newspaper and Sentinel Digital Desk on November 1, 2025, issue, Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s General Manager (HR) clarified that “the said plot is a jointly owned property between Adharam Singh and IOCL. The construction activities referred to in the report have been undertaken solely by the legal heirs of Adharam Singh on their respective portions of land, at their own cost, risk and discretion. IOCL is not a party to the said constructions, nor is it involved in any interval or family matter related to the Singh family’s share of the land. Accordingly, IOCL bears no responsibility or liability with respect to any construction, ownership or internal dispute connecting that portion. It may further be noted that IOCL has already initiated correspondence with the Circle Officer and Revenue Department seeking official demarcation of the joint property to avoid any ambiguity or unauthorised activity. IOCL is committed to ensuring compliance with all legal obligations.”

