Indian Oil launches ‘Green Bud’ wildlife rescue project in Digboi

DIGBOI: In a landmark step towards strengthening wildlife conservation and community-driven ecological restoration in Upper Assam, the “IndianOil – Green Bud Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Project” was formally inaugurated here at the Lakhipather Forest Range Office recently under the Digboi Forest Division, Tinsukia District.

The project is being implemented under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (Assam Oil Division Unit, Digboi Refinery), in close collaboration with the Assam Forest Department and the environmental NGO We For You.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Amar Borgohain, GM (HR), IOCL – AOD Unit; Montu Chetia, Range Officer, Lakhipather Range; representatives from the Indian Oil Officers’ Association (IOOA) and Assam Oil Corporation Labour Union (AOCLU); officials from the Digboi Refinery; members of We For You; local forest staff; and community representatives from the Dihing Patkai Landscape, often hailed as the “Amazon of the East.”

The event commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by a plantation drive in memory of Late Zubeen Garg, celebrating the beloved artist’s lifelong passion for nature and environmental awareness.

A key highlight of the day was the flagging off of a fully equipped Wildlife Rescue Vehicle, provided under the Green Bud project to enhance rapid wildlife response and rehabilitation across the Digboi Forest Division. In addition, a comprehensive set of wildlife rescue and safety equipment—including snake-handling kits, stretchers, protective gear, and first-aid supplies was officially handed over to the Forest Department and trained community volunteers.

Speaking on the occasion, Amar Borgohain, GM (HR), IOCL (AOD Unit), reaffirmed IndianOil’s long-standing commitment to sustainable progress, stating, “Through Green Bud, IndianOil continues its commitment to protect the environment that sustains us. This project embodies our belief that industrial development and ecological preservation must go hand in hand.”

Echoing this sentiment, Montu Chetia, Range Officer, Lakhipather Range, said, “The IndianOil–Green Bud project marks a crucial milestone in our conservation efforts. The rescue vehicle and equipment will greatly enhance our capacity to respond swiftly to wildlife emergencies and strengthen coexistence between people and animals in this sensitive landscape.”

Trinayan Gogoi, secretary of We For You, expressed heartfelt gratitude to IndianOil and the Forest Department, said, “Dihing Patkai is not just a forest, it is a living spirit. Green Bud is our pledge to protect that spirit through action, awareness, and compassion.”

The IndianOil – Green Bud Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Project envisions a holistic approach to conservation through:

Establishing a dedicated wildlife rescue and rehabilitation mechanism, restoring degraded forest patches with native species, reducing human–wildlife conflict through awareness and mitigation measures, and engaging local communities, SHGs, and youth in conservation-linked livelihood programs.

In the lush canopy of Dihing Patkai, every rescued creature, every replanted sapling, and every inspired young mind will stand as a living testament to what collaboration can achieve when humanity chooses to protect the life it shares the planet with.

