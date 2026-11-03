"A Cornerstone of Hope": CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Greets AMCH Family on 79th Foundation Day

Dibrugarh: The iconic Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) proudly commemorated its 79th Foundation Day today, marking nearly eight decades of unparalleled contribution to healthcare and medical research across Northeast India.

The day kicked off with ceremonial celebrations honoring the legacy that traces back to the historic Berry White Medical School established in 1900. It was later officially upgraded and inaugurated as Northeast India's first medical college on November 3, 1947, under the leadership of Assam's first Chief Minister, Gopinath Bordoloi. To date, the elite institution has shaped the region's medical landscape by producing more than 8,500 MBBS doctors and 3,000 specialists.

Marking the milestone, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his warmest greetings to the doctors, faculty, staff, students, and vast alumni network. "Over the years, AMCH has grown not just in infrastructure, but in its ability to care for people with greater comfort and better facilities," the Chief Minister stated, hoping the institution continues to serve the state with identical dedication for generations to come.

The landmark day also spotlighted the major modernization drives transforming the Barbari campus. Work is actively advancing on the ₹357.28 crore comprehensive redevelopment project aimed at setting up state-of-the-art teachers' quarters and students' hostels.

Simultaneously, the ongoing construction of the World Bank-funded, ₹206-crore AMCH City Hospital at Jail Road is progressing smoothly. Featuring a basement plus six floors, this extension will dramatically reduce patient loads and provide superior, localized specialist care.

As AMCH looks ahead to its next chapter, the confluence of historical clinical expertise and modern robotic surgery ensures that it remains the ultimate cornerstone of hope and healing for the entire Northeast.