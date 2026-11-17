On the solemn occasion of the Adya Shraddha of Late Prafulla Kumar Sahu, we, along with his family members, relatives, friends and admirers, pay our heartfelt tribute to a life that was truly remarkable in its simplicity, dignity and warmth.

Born on 7 April 1933 in Guwahati, Late Prafulla Kumar Sahu breathed his last peacefully on 6 November 2026, at the age of 93. A lifelong resident of Rehabari, he was the youngest of six children of Late Dr. Rajani Kanta Sahu and Late Nebu Sahu.

His life, spanning more than nine decades, was a testament to quiet strength, humility, affection and unwavering devotion to his family. For 64 cherished years, he shared a beautiful companionship with his beloved wife, Anima Sahu, building a home founded on love, mutual respect and togetherness.

A devoted husband, loving father and affectionate grandfather, he leaves behind his children Monjushree, Rajshree and Pranab, daughter-in-law Manisha, grandchildren Namrata, Naruttam, Niharika, Krishank, Caren and Aaryan, and Anthony, who became an integral part of the family. His wisdom, values and unconditional affection enriched the lives of generations.

His departure has left an irreplaceable void in the hearts of his loved ones. Yet, the memories he created, the relationships he nurtured and the values he cherished will continue to illuminate their lives. His legacy will live on through the family he so lovingly nurtured and the countless lives he touched with his gentle presence. As we remember him today, we bow in reverence to his memory and pray that his onward journey in the eternal realm is filled with divine grace and ultimate bliss.

May his noble soul attain eternal peace.

– Pranab Sahu (Son)