A Heartfelt Tribute to our Beloved Dada Nageswar Saharia

Social service was not merely an activity for him-it was the guiding

principle of his life. From the very inception of numerous social, cultural, religious, literary, and public welfare organisations, he remained actively associated with them and earned the respect and admiration of the people as one of Darrang's most distinguished social workers. Even after retiring as a Treasury Superintendent, he continued to dedicate every day of his life to selfless service, sincerity and compassion. He was my late brother-in-law, Nageswar Saharia.

After the passing of my father-in-law, when I entered this family as a daughter-in-law, I naturally looked upon Dada as a father figure. Over time, he became much more than an elder brother-in-law-he loved and cared for me like my own father and elder brother.

None of us could ever have imagined that Dada, who had happily gone to Dibrugarh to spend time with his eldest daughter, would return home in a coffin after suffering a sudden stroke caused by high blood pressure. At the age of 76, he departed from this earthly world. Even in his final moments, it seemed as though he left us peacefully, without suffering, with the same gentle smile that had always defined him.

The countless condolence messages and tributes received from various organisations and institutions after his passing reminded us once again of how a person's deeds, integrity, humility and love for humanity become the greatest legacy one can leave behind. That, indeed, was the finest achievement of his life. Over the past few days, our home has become a place of reunion and remembrance. The continuous stream of people visiting to pay their respects has made us realise that Dada's service to society was far greater than we had ever imagined. We truly feel blessed to have shared a part of our lives under the guidance, affection, and inspiration of such an extraordinary human being.

On this sacred day of your Adya Shraddha, every member of our family remembers you with profound respect and deep gratitude, dada. Though you are no longer physically with us, your ideals, values, affection, and blessings will forever remain alive in our hearts.

Wherever you are, may your soul rest in eternal peace. Continue to bless us from above so that we may always walk on the path of righteousness and service that you so beautifully exemplified.

With tearful eyes and folded hands, we offer our humble tribute and heartfelt prayers.

On behalf of the family,

Manju Rani Deka Saharia

Sister-in-law

Futkitoli, Bardaulguri, Darrang

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