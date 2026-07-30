Sootea Ward Commissioner and Veteran BJP Leader Chhayarani Hazarika Passes Away at 52

Chhayarani Hazarika, a ward commissioner of Sootea Town Committee and a resident of Khatowal Gaon, Sootea, breathed her last after a prolonged illness at her residence on Wednesday. She was 52. A veteran BJP worker, Late Hazarika played a distinguished role in strengthening the party at the grassroots level. She contested from Sootea ZPC in 2007 and shouldered the responsibility of uniting the women's section through BJP Mahila Morcha. She held the portfolio of secretary of Biswanath district Mahila Morcha. She was closely associated with many socio-cultural organisations of the greater Sootea area, which included the Sootea Town Committee, Sootea Nari Mancha, besides others.

Representatives of various organisations and individuals, including young entrepreneur Niraj Nishim Hazarika, Dipshikha Handique, Chairman of the Sootea Town Committee, Pallabita Sarma Mahanta, Chairman of Jamuguri Town Committee, former MLAs Pramod Borthakur, Diganta Ghatowal, former Biswanath district President of the BJP Paresh Borkakaty, and other organisations paid homage before the last rites were performed.

Chhayarani Hazarika leaves behind her husband, a daughter, and other relatives.

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