A Journey of Identity and Lost Love: Assamese Film ‘NRC – Nalparar Ram Chandra’ Wins Hearts

NRC – Nalparar Ram Chandra is a 2026 Assamese drama-family film directed and written by Nanan Pachani. The film released across theatres on 25 September 2026 and has garnered significant critical acclaim, boasting an impressive user rating of 9.6/10 on ticketing platforms like BookMyShow.

Playing on the acronym NRC, "Nalparar Ram Chandra," satirizes the bureaucratic and social complexities tied to the Assam's NRC update. It follows a narrative of displacement, identity, and family revelations following floods.

Written by Bedabrat Borah and produced by Nipon Kumar Talukdar, the film has a cast including Siddhartha Sharma, Pangkaj Mahanta, Jayanta Bhagawati, and Boibhabi Goswami with a run time of 2 hours 25 minutes.

The narrative centers around human emotions, identity, displacement, and the realities of rural life. The film starts with a devastating flood separating a woman named Satyabati from her true love. Her son, Koshlendra, grows up completely unaware of his origins and his father's identity.

Years later, his quest to uncover the truth intersects with a forbidden romance and deep-seated family prejudices, forcing a confrontation with long-buried secrets.

Despite tackling sensitive social themes like displacement, the film balances its emotional weight with genuine comedy and realistic rural storytelling.