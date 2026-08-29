Manipur: Meira Paibi activists hold massive torch rally in Imphal, demand NRC update before census

IMPHAL: A large number of Meira Paibi activists carried out a massive torch rally in Manipur's Imphal on Thursday night, demanding an update to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before the commencement of the national census operation.

The rally, organised by the North Imphal Meira and Clubs Coordinating Committee under the aegis of the Campaign for Justice and Fair Delimitation (JFD), saw hundreds of women marching through the streets with flaming torches. The procession commenced from Koirengei village and proceeded along the National Highway-2 (NH-2) stretch before marching towards Liberal College in Luwangsangbam village. Due to the sensitive situation in the region, the rally was conducted under heavy police protection to ensure law and order was maintained along the highway and surrounding areas. (ANI)

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