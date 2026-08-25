A Life of Simple Living, High Thinking: Remembering Patriot-Educationist Jitendra Chandra Nath

My father-in-law, late Jitendra Chandra Nath, left for his heavenly abode on 15 August 2026. He had been bedridden for quite a while. Deuta lived his life to the fullest. He breathed his last at the ripe age of 95.

Destiny had chosen his beloved day, 15 August, for his demise. I know he was an ardent patriot. He had profound reverence for his motherland. A day before his departure, I mentioned to him that Independence Day was around the corner. I asked him if he would be hoisting the Tiranga on Independence Day. He nodded with a heart-warming smile.

His wish may have remained unfulfilled, but his Matribhumi gave him a serendipitous death. She snatched him from us on his most beloved day. He became one with his country’s soil on this auspicious day. I have always looked at my father-in-law through a different lens. Deuta believed in an egalitarian society. He had the great grit to leave his coveted job at Cotton College and establish a college at Boko for the uplift of the rural population. He was the founder-principal of Boko Jawaharlal Nehru College. The seed that he had sown has turned into a charming orchard. His devotion to education has been immensely beneficial to the people of Boko and its neighbouring areas.

At the time of his death, we witnessed the love and respect that the people of Boko had for him. We will be forever grateful to them.

Deuta was an icon of English literature. He had an extraordinary academic career.

He stood fifth in his matriculation examination and fourth in his IA examination. He completed his graduation and post-graduation in English literature at the prestigious Banaras Hindu University. He came out of the glorious university with flying colours.

Deuta was a firm believer in the principle of “simple living, high thinking”. He was an exceptionally disciplined person. It came from the core of his heart. He never skipped his exercise sessions, ate in moderation, and I always saw him in crisp clothes. He was an excellent orator and writer.

After his death, we have witnessed the love, respect and reverence that people had for him. People from all walks of life and different parts of Assam have come to pay their homage to him. I pray to the Almighty that Deuta finds solace in the garden of heaven.

– Om Shanti.

Darshana Kalita

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