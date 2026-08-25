AXX lifetime member and noted social worker Chandrakanta Mahanta dies at 69

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MORIGAON: Chandrakanta Mahanta, a lifetime member of the Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) and a retired employee of Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC), passed away during treatment at the Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) on August 23. He was 69. He was the spouse of Bhagya Mahanta, the Founder Secretary of Doloichuba Sakha Xahitya Xabha, which has been recognised as a ‘Swarna Sakha’ by the AXX. Late Chandrakanta Mahanta was also a well-known social worker. He is survived by his two daughters, a son-in-law, and a grandson.

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