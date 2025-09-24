A tribute to Assam’s soul, Zubeen Garg

A pall of gloom descended in Assam with the demise of popular singer, music composer, lyricist, actor, film director, Zubeen Garg. A heartthrob of millions, Zubeen drowned in Singapore, leaving legions of fans, admirers, friends and relatives stunned and speechless.

The outpouring of spontaneous feelings with fans and admirers crying inconsolably as if they have lost a dear friend, brother, guide and philosopher, have never been witnessed before.

Zubeen was not only a singer par excellence but also a good soul who endeared one and all by his affable nature. Like many, I too had interactions with him during his live concerts in Guwahati, Delhi and elsewhere and everytime I was drawn closer and closer to him. He greeted everyone with a smile, shook hands and exchanged pleasantries, and was ready to oblige with a selfie and autograph.

I was at the Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 4 where his mortal remains were received by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and other dignitaries on Sunday at around 12.55 am. We offered our homage to the departed soul. The manner in which Zubeen was bade adieu on his final journey to Guwahati with the soulful song ‘Mayabini’ resonating in the air, brought tears to everyone’s eyes.

Born on November 18, 1972 at Tura in Meghalaya bordering Assam, Zubeen was born into a musical family - his father Mohini Mohon Borthakur is a lyricist and poet while his mother late Ily Borthakur was an accomplished singer. Zubeen’s younger sister, Jongki Borthakur, was also a singer who died in a road mishap in 2002.

Such is his passion for music that Zubeen dropped out while appearing in the final B.Sc exam. Under the tutelage of his mother, Zubeen started to sing at the age of only three and later he learnt the tabla from Pandit Robin Banerjee for 11 years. It was Guru Ramani Rai who introduced him to Assamese folk music. He could strum the guitar besides 11 other instruments, including tabla, harmonium, mandolin, keyboard and other percussion instruments with finesse.

Zubeen went on to become a professional singer when he bagged a gold medal for Western solo performance in a youth festival in 1992. And after that there was no looking back. His debut Assamese album ‘Anamika’, was released in November 1992. Garg’s first recorded songs were “Tumi Junu Pariba Hun” and “Tumi Junaki Hubakh’ for the album ‘Ritu’ was released in 1993. He released many other albums such as ‘Xapunor Xur’ (1992), ‘Junaki Mon’ (1993), ‘Maya’ (1994), ‘Asha’ (1995) etc. Before moving to Mumbai, he released his first bihu album ‘Ujan Piriti’ which turned out to be a commercial success.

His soulful renditions like Mayabini, Sila Sila, Maya Mathu Maya, Rumal Rumal, Monor Nijanot, Najanu Kot Tumi Thaka, Gaane Ki Aane, Endor Hobo Nuware, Tumi Janane and Ami Jen Jantra, to name a few, have been great hits.

In the mid-1995, Garg moved to Mumbai to work in the Bollywood music industry where he released his first Indipop solo album ‘Chandni Raat’. Later, he recorded few Hindi albums and remix songs like ‘Chanda’ (1996), Shradhanjali Vol: 1,2,3 (1996-97), ‘Jalwa’ (1998), ‘Yuhi Kabhi’ (1998), ‘Jadoo’ (1999), ‘Sparsh’ (2000). Zubeen sang in Hindi movies ‘Gaddaar’ (1995), ‘Dil Se’ (1998), ‘Doli Saja Ke Rakhna’ (1998), ‘Fiza’ (2000), ‘Kaante’ (2002). Also he rendered songs such as Dil Tu Hi Bataa from the movie Krish 3 (2013), Jaane Kiya from Pyaar Ka Side Effects (2006), Piya Re Piya Re and Bin Tere Tere Bin.

The biggest break in Bollywood came from the movie ‘Gangster’ where he sang the soulful song ‘Ya Ali’.

Apart from singing in Bollywood and Assamese industries, Zubeen made foray into the Bengali music industry in 2003. In 2004, he sang three songs in the movie ‘Shudhu Tumi’ in which he was also the music director. In 2005 he sang ‘O Bondhure’ and ‘Lagena Bhalo’ in the film Premi. In 2008, he recorded several Bengali songs like ‘Mon Mane Na’ from the movie Mon Mane Na, ‘Piya Re Piya Re’ from the movie Chirodini Tumi Je Amaar, and ‘Mon Jete Chay Shudhu’ from the movie Love Story.

In a musical career spanning more than three decades, Zubeen recorded over 40,000 songs in multiple languages and dialects. The hallmark of Zubeen’s songs was that everyone could relate to it in one way or the other. In essence, his songs were intrinsically linked with everyone’s life.

A multifaceted artist, Zubeen also acted in a number of movies including Tumi Mur Matho Mur, Dinabandhu, Mon Jaai, Gaane Ki Aane, Mission China, The Underworld, Kanchanjangha, Rajneeti Part I, Dr. Bezbaruah 2, Sikaar, to mention a few.

A philanthropic to the core, Zubeen ran a charity, the Kalaguru Artiste Foundation, which espoused humanitarian causes. He came forward to lend his helping hand when devastating floods wrecked havoc in Assam. He also looked after the destitute and poor children as his own, and came to the aid of slum dwellers. In May 2021, during a surge in Covid-19 cases, Zubeen offered his residence to be converted into a Covid Care Centre at a time when there was acute scarcity of beds in hospitals and makeshift care centres.

An animal lover, Zubeen fed stray dogs, cows and other animals roaming the streets. He nursed injured or afflicted animals and even named them. He was in love with nature and planted saplings wherever he went.

One, who was very vocal in raising his voice on many issues concerning Assam and its people, Zubeen was one of the prominent non-political figures during the anti-CAA protest.

In losing Zubeen, Assam has lost a dear son. The music world mourns his untimely demise when he had so much to contribute. However, the rich legacy he has left behind will continue to be fountainhead of inspiration for budding artists as well as generations to come. Great artists are born once in a while who leave an indelible imprint on the sands of time - Zubeen was one of such artists’ non peril - a gem and an institution by himself.

Sabir Nishat

