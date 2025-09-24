Tezpur to celebrate Durga Puja in pure atmosphere, honouring Zubeen Garg

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: This year, Durga Puja in Tezpur will be celebrated in a completely pure and spiritual environment, with no high-volume DJs or other loud music. The Greater Bengali Society’s Durga Puja Committees decided that all festivities would pay tribute to the late artist Zubeen Garg, incorporating only his songs to maintain the spiritual sanctity of the occasion.

The decision was taken at an important meeting at Hembarua Smriti Bhawan, attended by Vice chairman of TMB, Sangita Ghosh Bose, Circle Officer Madhurya Burhagohain, presidents and secretaries, and representatives from various Durga Puja committees. Social worker Sujit Ghosh noted that as the festival falls just five days after Zubeen Garg’s passing, traditional exuberance would not be appropriate. Zubeen Garg, whose music united people across religions, languages, and communities, was remembered with respect.

District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das supported the decision, urging all committees to maintain a similar environment during Vijayadashami celebrations. The meeting also decided that only traditional instruments such as dhak and other religious instruments would be used during Aarati.

The proceedings began with a lamp lighting ceremony in front of Zubeen Garg’s portrait, followed by a one-minute silent prayer for his departed soul. Pankaj Baruah, Vice President of the Axom Xahitya Xabha Publicity Sub committee, praised the initiative, highlighting that the tribute sends a special message of respect from Tezpur.

