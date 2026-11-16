A tribute to Bhaskar Kamal Baishya, remembered with tearful eyes

Bhaskar Kamal Baishya (Baba), a brilliant academic achiever, was born in 1990 to father It Bidya Jyoti Baishya, who served as a Ranger in the Assam Forest Department, and mother Bina Baishya, a homemaker, at Dhrubanagar in Golaghat town, Assam.

He had been suffering from severe diabetes, which eventually led to kidney failure. He underwent medical treatment at various hospitals for about one-and-a-half years, bravely fighting the dreaded disease. However, he breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital, Guwahati, on November 4, 2026, at the age of 36, leaving behind profound sorrow and grief.

His untimely demise is truly difficult to believe. It is a universal truth that everyone born must die, and nobody can escape this inevitable reality, which is indeed the irony of fate.

As soon as the news of Bhaskar Kamal Baishya’s (Baba’s) demise spread, a pall of gloom descended over Dhrubanagar in Golaghat town. His friends, relatives, neighbours and well-wishers were deeply shocked and expressed their grief over his untimely demise while conveying their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

By nature, Late Bhaskar Kamal Baishya (Baba) was honest, simple, studious, patient, passionate, courageous, generous and straightforward in his speech. He was frugal in his expenditure, uncompromising in his principles and stubborn in his determination. He was also someone who never hesitated to raise his voice in protest against any injustice or wrongdoing.

From childhood, he was sincere and dedicated to his studies, which enabled him to pass the HSLC examination with flying colours in 2006 and the Higher Secondary examination in the Science stream in 2008. Thereafter, he pursued a Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering at Don Bosco College, Azara, and obtained his degree with distinction in 2013.

After completing his degree, he pursued higher studies at the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST), Arunachal Pradesh, where he obtained a Master of Technology degree with distinction and was awarded a Gold Medal in 2015.

In addition, he qualified for the National Eligibility Test (NET), the State Level Eligibility Test (SLET) and the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE).

His professional career began in 2016 when he joined Kaziranga University, Jorhat, as a faculty member for one year. In 2017, he joined Majuli College as an Assistant Professor. Within a short period, he secured a position at the National Informatics Centre (NIC) as an Additional District Information Officer at Majuli, attached to the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, in 2018, after successfully clearing the competitive examination. This achievement was a result of his perseverance, dedication and commitment to his studies.

Later, owing to health-related issues, he was transferred to the NIC office at Dispur, Guwahati.

Besides his professional achievements, he dedicated himself to serving society in various ways. He guided students in building successful careers and always extended a helping hand to his colleagues. His contributions and memories of his selfless activities will remain alive among us. The people of the locality have described the untimely demise of Bhaskar Kamal Baishya (Baba) as an irreparable loss to society, leaving behind a void that will be difficult to fill.

He was cremated at the Marowari Cremation Ground in Golaghat on November 5, 2026, according to Hindu rites and rituals, in the presence of his close relatives and a large gathering of mourners, who paid their last respects to him.

He leaves behind his beloved mother, elder brother, sister-in-law, a young nephew, and a host of relatives, friends and well-wishers.

On the occasion of his Adya Shraddha on November 16, 2026, I remember him with tearful eyes and pray to the Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul in the heavenly abode.

– Khagen Lal Das