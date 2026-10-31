Assam: Former Newspaper Agent Bhagawan Baishya Dies at 56 in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A pall of gloom descended over Belshor village in Nalbari district following the demise of Bhagawan Baishya, a former newspaper agent and resident of Belshor. He breathed his last at his residence on Friday at 9:20 am. He was 56.

Baishya began his business venture in the 1980s by establishing a business named Jamin Enterprise at Belshor Post Office Chowk. Through his establishment, he played an important role in distributing newspapers across the greater Belshor area.

He served as a newspaper agent for 32 consecutive years, from 1980 to 2022, ensuring that newspapers and daily news reached readers in the region. His long association with newspaper distribution earned him recognition and goodwill among the local people.

At the time of his demise, he left behind his wife, two sons, a daughter, and other relatives, friends, and well-wishers.

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