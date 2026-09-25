A Tribute to Dr Narayan Upadhyay

Dr Narayan Upadhyay was a stalwart physician, distinguished neurosurgeon, professor, and one of the pioneers of neurological medicine in the state, as well as a former Principal of Assam Medical College. He was born on April 14, 1949, in Rahmoria village near Chabua. His father, Prajapati Upadhyay, and his mother, Dikrupa Upadhyay, witnessed their family relocating to Balijan Bongaon near Digboi due to the devastating flood and earthquake of 1950.

Dr Upadhyay began his formal education at Balijan Primary School before continuing his studies at Soumar Vidyapith. He later pursued higher education at the newly established Digboi College. Despite facing financial hardship and numerous challenges, he demonstrated remarkable determination and joined Assam Medical College in 1967 to pursue his MBBS. Overcoming limited facilities and significant financial constraints, he completed his MBBS in December 1971, securing the ninth position in the university.

He went on to complete his MD in Medicine at Gauhati Medical College. His professional career commenced as a Registrar at Silchar Medical College. In 1982, after qualifying in an all-India competitive examination, he was granted the opportunity to pursue DM in Neurology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. Upon completing his DM in Neurology in 1985, he returned to Gauhati Medical College. The following year, in 1986, he joined Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh, where he dedicated himself entirely to the advancement of medical science and society.

In 1995, he received a fellowship from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and travelled to London for advanced studies and specialised training in neurology. He trained at the renowned Queen Square Institute of Neurology, earning a fellowship there.

A significant chapter in Dr Narayan Upadhyay's career was his pivotal role in establishing the Department of Neurology at Assam Medical College. At a time when neurology was still a relatively nascent field in Assam, his contributions were vital in developing it into an organised discipline within medical education and healthcare. He holds a special place in the history of medicine in Assam and later served as the Head of the Department of Neurology before becoming the Principal of Assam Medical College, concluding a distinguished professional career with his retirement.

Dr Upadhyay was not only an accomplished physician but also an erudite teacher, eloquent speaker, and deeply thoughtful individual. In addition to his medical expertise, he had a profound interest in literature, culture, philosophy, and the Indian knowledge tradition, with a particularly noteworthy command of Sanskrit.

This distinguished physician, professor, and sensitive human being, Dr Narayan Upadhyay, passed away on September 13 while undergoing treatment at Assam Medical College. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, a son, other relatives, as well as many admirers and well-wishers. Today, on the occasion of his Adya Shradha, I pay my heartfelt tribute to this remarkable neurologist and pray for the eternal peace of his noble soul.

Anjan Baskota

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