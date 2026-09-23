A tribute to veteran journalist Pradip Baishya

Veteran journalist and social worker Pradip Baishya passed away at his residence at Nam Chuburi in Panbari, Dhekiajuli, on Monday evening following a prolonged illness. He was 70.

Baishya, a resident of Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district, had been undergoing treatment after remaining critically ill for several days. His demise has cast a pall of gloom over the greater Dhekiajuli and Rowta areas.

A committed journalist, Baishya served as organisational secretary of the central committee of the All Assam Journalists' Union (AAJU). He had earlier worked as the Rowta correspondent of the Assamese daily Asomiya Pratidin and also served as president of the Rowta Press Club.

Besides journalism, Baishya was actively associated with several social and cultural organisations in the Rowta area. He was also a retired employee of the Water Resources Department of the Government of Assam.

In recognition of his dedication to journalism, the Udalguri District Journalists' Union honoured him with the Dedicated Journalist Award in 2022. Through his professional integrity and long-standing service to society, Baishya earned the respect of fellow journalists and residents of the area.

AAJU Working President Dibyajyoti Nath, General Secretary Apurba Bora, Vice-President Tarun Deka, and Assistant Secretary Mintu Hemrom expressed profound grief over his demise. The Sonitpur District Journalists' Union, the central leadership of AAJU and its various district committees across Assam also mourned his death and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.

Baishya is survived by his wife, his married daughter, other relatives, and a large circle of admirers.

Tapan Sen Gupta

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