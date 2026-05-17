Bilasipara Press Club observes 36th foundation day with seminar and tributes

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BILASIPARA: The 36th foundation of the Bilasipara Press Club was observed on Saturday with a daylong programme. In this connection, the flag of the club was hoisted in the morning by Bappa Sarker, President of the club, followed by a floral tribute on the martyr’s column by senior journalist Dayal Paul. A seminar was held on the topic of the role of journalists in the present situation, with Moslem Uddin Ahmed as moderator.

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