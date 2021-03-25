AABYCF, Tinsukia Bangbhashi-Asomiya people opposed the candidature of Sanjay Kishan

OUR CORRESPONDENT



TINSUKIA: The Tinsukia district committee of All Assam Bengali Yuba Chatra Federation (AABYCF) and Tinsukia Bangbhashi-Asomiya people, while opposing the candidature of Sanjay Kishan, a BJP candidate, extended full support to Subhashis Bhattacharjee alias Kaju who was denied BJP ticket.

In a press meet in Tinsukia on Wednesday, Bijoy Chanda, general secretary of the central committee AABYCF, said that despite having highest Bengali electorate followed by Assamese community in 122 Tinsukia LAC, the BJP high command deliberately discriminated against the Bengali community while awarding the ticket. The organization would have no objection had a person from Assamese community been given the ticket. Santosh Biswas, an octogenarian social activist, said it was intriguing that the tea tribe constituting only 13,000 voters out of 1,73,446 was given preference over other major communities, including the Hindi-speaking section. Such attitude of the BJP was highly deplorable, Biswas said.

Among others who spoke at the press meet were Ajit Debnath, president of Tinsukia unit of AABYCF, Sujit Roy. The speakers urged upon all voters-Bengali, Assamese and Hindi speakers- to stand united and to cast their votes overwhelmingly in favour of Bhattacharjee to teach Delhi a lesson.

