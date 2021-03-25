Election Observer to examine expenditure details of candidates in Tinsukia

 Top
The Election Expenditure Observer for Tinsukia Election District, Arvind Sharma, will examine the expenditure details of the contesting candidates of 122- Tinsukia LAC,

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  25 March 2021 4:55 AM GMT

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: The Election Expenditure Observer for Tinsukia Election District, Arvind Sharma, will examine the expenditure details of the contesting candidates of 122- Tinsukia LAC, 123- Digboi LAC and 125- Doomdooma LAC of Tinsukia Election District at the third election reconciliation meeting to be held on March 25 at the conference hall of the DC's office Tinsukia.

For 122- Tinsukia LAC, the meeting will be held from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM, for 125 Doomdooma LAC , the meeting will be held from 1.00 PM to 4 PM while for 123- Digboi LAC , the meeting will be held from 4.30 PM to 6.30 PM.

All the contesting candidates of 122- Tinsukia LAC , 123- Digboi LAC and 125- Doomdooma LAC have been asked to attend the meeting with all their expenditure details, vouchers/bills, registers, concerned bank account, passbook or authorize their election agent or expenditure agent to attend the meeting at the above mentioned date, venue and time without fail.

Tinsukia LAC Tinsukia Election Expenditure Observer 
