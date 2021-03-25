Election Observer to examine expenditure details of candidates in Tinsukia

OUR CORRESPONDENT



TINSUKIA: The Election Expenditure Observer for Tinsukia Election District, Arvind Sharma, will examine the expenditure details of the contesting candidates of 122- Tinsukia LAC, 123- Digboi LAC and 125- Doomdooma LAC of Tinsukia Election District at the third election reconciliation meeting to be held on March 25 at the conference hall of the DC's office Tinsukia.

For 122- Tinsukia LAC, the meeting will be held from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM, for 125 Doomdooma LAC , the meeting will be held from 1.00 PM to 4 PM while for 123- Digboi LAC , the meeting will be held from 4.30 PM to 6.30 PM.

All the contesting candidates of 122- Tinsukia LAC , 123- Digboi LAC and 125- Doomdooma LAC have been asked to attend the meeting with all their expenditure details, vouchers/bills, registers, concerned bank account, passbook or authorize their election agent or expenditure agent to attend the meeting at the above mentioned date, venue and time without fail.

