Guwahati: Jual Oram Inaugurates 8-Day ‘Purvottar Aadi Mahotsav’ in Khanapara

GUWAHATI: Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Jual Oram, inaugurates the eight-day-long "Purvottar Aadi Mahotsav," a national tribal festival to celebrate, cherish, and promote the spirit of tribal craft, culture, cuisine, and commerce at Veterinary College Playground, Khanapara on Friday. Minister of States for Tribal Affairs, Durgadas Uikey, and several dignitaries were present on the occasion. The Mahotsav has been organized by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Tribal Cooperation Marketing Development Federation of India Limited (TRIFED). The eight-day Purvattar Aadi Mahatsav will conclude on November 15, 2024, and will remain open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

Delivering the inaugural address, Jual Oram said that the Tribal Affairs Ministry is working for speedy development of the tribal community. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this ministry was revamped, and budgetary allocations were increased for the welfare of the tribals, added the Union Minister.

Oram said that this year 3.5 lakh crore rupees will be spent for the upliftment of the tribals and 25 thousand km of roads to be developed in the tribal-dominated areas.

Cabinet Minister for Higher Education and School, Tribal Affairs, Government of Assam, Dr. Ranoj Pegu, and chairman, TRIFED, Ramsinh Rathwa, were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Pegu, in his address, highlighted the role of PM Van DhanYojona, the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), and TRIFED for uplifting the tribal economy by guiding with proper packaging, branding, levelling, and marketing the tribal products. He said, "A Celebration of the Spirit of Tribal Culture, Craft, Cuisine, and Commerce." The Mahotsav features exhibition-cum-sale of tribal handicrafts, art, paintings, fabric, jewellery, and much more through 104 stalls, including 10 numbers of food stalls and 84 numbers of craft, jewellery, and textiles. Over 200 tribal artisans and artists from different states are participating in the festival apart from all North Eastern states, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya Extends Chhath Puja Greetings

Also Watch: