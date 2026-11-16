Aadi Mahotsav 2026 Opens in Guwahati, Offering Tribal Artisans a Direct Market Platform

Guwahati: Aadi Mahotsav 2026 opened in Guwahati on Sunday, November 15, offering indigenous artisans a direct platform to sell handlooms, handicrafts and forest produce. Inaugurated by Assam Education and Tribal Affairs Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu, the week-long national tribal exhibition-cum-sale will continue until November 21 at Ganesh Mandir Indoor Stadium Ground, Khanapara, marking Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

The Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) is organizing Aadi Mahotsav under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India's Vocal for Local campaign.

The exhibition aims to promote tribal entrepreneurship and provide indigenous producers with opportunities to reach customers directly. Visitors can explore tribal handlooms, handicrafts and forest-based products during the seven-day event.

The festival also celebrates tribal culture and cuisine while highlighting sustainable livelihood opportunities through initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana.

Dr. Ranoj Pegu attended the November 15 inauguration as chief guest. Addressing the occasion, the Assam Education and Tribal Affairs Minister highlighted the exhibition's role in promoting indigenous craftsmanship, entrepreneurship and cultural heritage.

Pegu said, "The exhibition celebrates tribal entrepreneurship, craftsmanship, culture and cuisine, while promoting sustainable livelihoods through initiatives like PM Van Dhan Yojana... I warmly urge everyone to visit Aadi Mahotsav with family and friends."

His remarks encouraged people to visit the exhibition and support tribal artisans and their products.

The inauguration also brought attention to Assam's tribal development initiatives. According to the information shared at the event, eight of the 17 planned Eklavya Model Residential Schools in Assam are currently functional.

Five individuals have also been named for the 2026 Janjatiya Gaurav Awards, recognizing contributions associated with tribal heritage and development. These updates form part of the wider focus on tribal welfare and cultural recognition highlighted during the event.

Assam is also preparing for further initiatives to promote tribal heritage and culture in 2027.

Meanwhile, the ongoing Aadi Mahotsav provides visitors with an opportunity to experience tribal products and craftsmanship while supporting the livelihoods of indigenous artisans.

The exhibition will remain open at Ganesh Mandir Indoor Stadium Ground, Khanapara, Guwahati, until Saturday, November 21, 2026.