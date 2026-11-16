Manipur Statewide Strike: Clashes in Imphal as Police Fire Tear Gas

Manipur: Protesters enforcing a 24-hour Manipur statewide general strike clashed with security forces at Chingmeirong and Dinku Road in Imphal on Monday, November 16, 2026, prompting police to fire tear gas shells to disperse crowds and remove road blockades.

The shutdown was organized to demand justice for four Tangkhul Naga civilians killed in an ambush in Ukhrul district.

The Native People's Committee, Manipur (NPCM), called the statewide general strike in response to the killing of four Tangkhul Naga civilians in an ambush near New Heaven along National Highway-202, the Imphal–Ukhrul road, on November 13.

According to the NPCM's official press statement issued ahead of the shutdown, the strike was intended to protest the killings, demand justice for the victims and press authorities to arrest those responsible.

The committee stated, "The committee strongly condemns the brutal killing of the four Naga persons and expresses deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives. The general strike is being called to register our protest, demand justice for the victims, and press authorities for the immediate arrest of those responsible."

Dr. L. Phaomei, Convenor of the NPCM, was among the key representatives associated with the strike announcement.

Clashes were reported at Chingmeirong and Dinku Road in Imphal on Monday as protesters enforced the shutdown.

Police fired tear gas shells to disperse crowds and clear road blockades. Manipur Police and central security forces were involved in efforts to address the disruptions caused by the demonstrations.

The confrontations came as strike supporters sought to enforce the statewide shutdown and maintain the restrictions announced by the organizing committee.

The NPCM led the shutdown, with support from the Coordinating Committee of Naga Village Authorities (CCNVA) and Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL).

The participating organizations demanded accountability for the four civilian deaths and called for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation to be completed within three days.

Their demands also included the immediate arrest of those responsible for the killings. The statewide strike affected several public and private sectors across Manipur.

Markets, educational institutions, private offices and public transport remained closed during the shutdown, which began at 12:00 AM on November 16 and was scheduled to continue until midnight. However, organizers exempted essential services from the strike.

Medical services, water supply, electricity and media services were allowed to operate during the shutdown.

Beyond the demand for an NIA investigation within three days, the organizing civil society groups called for the immediate abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement.

They also demanded the removal of central security forces from the region. These demands formed part of the wider protest response to the November 13 ambush and the killing of four Tangkhul Naga civilians.

The NPCM-led shutdown placed pressure on authorities to address the killings, investigate the ambush and respond to the demands raised by the supporting organizations.