AAGSU Hosts Solemn Bhanubhakta Jayanti Observance at Haflong District Library Auditorium

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HAFLONG: The 212th birth anniversary of Adikavi Bhanubhakta Acharya was observed with due solemnity at the District Library Auditorium Hall here on Monday. The programme was organised by the All Assam Gorkha Students' Union (AAGSU), Dima Hasao District Committee. Chief Executive Member of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, Debolal Gorlosa, attended the function as the chief guest and paid rich tributes to Adikavi Bhanubhakta Acharya, recalling his immense contribution to Nepali literature. He said that the literary legacy of the revered poet continued to inspire generations and remained a guiding force in preserving the rich cultural and linguistic heritage of the Nepali-speaking community.

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