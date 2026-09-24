AAJU invites Assamese, English writers to contribute articles, poems for Xangbad Xurabhi

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The All Assam Journalists’ Union (AAJU) has invited articles and original poems in Assamese and English from writers across the state for publication in its mouthpiece, Xangbad Xurabhi, to be brought out in connection with the union’s 13th biennial conference. The four-day conference will be held from December 17 to 20 at historic Biswanath Chariali under the hospitality of the Biswanath District Journalists’ Union (AAJU). Interested writers have been requested to send their articles and poems written in Assamese or English to the following address by October 25: Dibyajyoti Nath, Editor, Sangbad Surabhi (AAJU), Tezpur, Sonitpur, Phone: 9957344055.

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