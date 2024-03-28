Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Manoj Dhanowar files nomination for Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat

DIBRUGARH: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Manoj Dhanowar on Thursday filed his nomination for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat which goes to polls on April 19. Accompanied by around 2,500 supporters waving party flags, Dhanowar took out a colourful procession from the Nirmali Gaon Playground to the District Commissioner’s office to file his nomination amid slogans of “Aam Aadmi Party Zindabad”, “Arvind Kejriwal Zindabad”, “Manoj Dhanowar Zindabad.”

AAP in-charge of Northeast Rajesh Sharma was present when Dhanowar submitted his nomination papers to Returning Officer Bikram Kairi. The 48-year-old Dhanowar will compete against heavyweight BJP candidate and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP)’s Lurinjyoti Gogoi in a triangular contest for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat. Dhanowar who belongs to the tea community is the son of eight-time Congress MLA from Digboi late Rameswar Dhanowar.

Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination, Dhanowar said, “Our main fight is against BJP’s misgovernance and corruption. Development is our political agenda. Our leader Arvind Kejriwal has taught us how to rally against corruption. Today he is in jail but due to the motivation he gave us we have come out with confidence. Thousands of people have joined the Aam Aadmi Party which is a good sign for Assam in the coming days. I believe the political change will begin from Dibrugarh only.” Dhanowar also reiterated his commitment to serving the people of Dibrugarh with integrity and dedication.

“I am here to fight for the rights of the common man and to bring about a positive change in governance. The Aam Aadmi Party stands for transparency and accountability and I am proud to carry that message forward in this election,” he said.

