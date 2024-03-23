Aam Aadmi Party stage protests against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in Golaghat

GOLAGHAT: Aam Aadmi Party of Golaghat District Committee has launched a massive protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday at Golaghat town. The arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday night on charges of corruption and illicit money transactions has evoked a huge backlash across India as well as in Golaghat. AAP Golaghat district unit demanded the early release of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by protesting and burning effigy of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bezbaruah Point in Golaghat town.

