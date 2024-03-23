Darrang-Udalguri Parliamentary constituency Lok Sabha candidate Dilip Saikia receives party nomination letter

MANGALDAI: Parliamentarian and BJP candidate to the 18th Lok Sabha from Darrang-Udalguri Parliamentary constituency Dilip Saikia on Friday formally received the party nomination at the state BJP office at Bashishtha in Guwahati. State BJP President Bhabesh Kalita in presence of Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and BJP spokesman Rupam Goswami ceremonially handed over the party nomination.

Significantly Dilip Saikia instead of taking a large crowd of supporters, today proceeded to Guwahati accompanied by General Secretary of Darrang District BJP Mantu Deka and received the letter of official candidature of BJP. However, on his journey to Guwahati, a large number of well wishers and party workers offered him rousing greetings at places like Bhebarghat, Aulachowka, Sipajhar etc of the district.

Mention may be made here that the BJP has offered the party candidature to Dilip Saikia for the second term without any controversy and dissidence.

