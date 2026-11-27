OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: The Darrang district committee of the All Assam Minorities Students' Union (AAMSU) on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the District Commissioner, Darrang. They demanded that paddy be procured from farmers at the government-fixed Minimum Support Price (MSP) and that middlemen immediately stop selling paddy to other states. In the memorandum, the organisation stated that farmers in Darrang district face serious difficulties getting a fair price for their produce. Although the government has fixed the MSP for paddy at Rs 2640 per quintal, farmers in the local market are being forced to sell their paddy for only Rs 2000 to Rs 2100 per quintal, which is far below the MSP.

The memorandum further pointed out that the government set up at least 12 Paddy Procurement Centres (PPCs) in Darrang district to procure paddy from farmers.

However, many farmers have alleged that they cannot sell their produce at the government MSP through these centres. Taking advantage of this situation, a section of middlemen is reportedly buying paddy from farmers at a low price and sending it outside the state for higher profit. As a result, the government's paddy procurement target is not being fulfilled, and genuine farmers are being deprived of government benefits.