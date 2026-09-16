AAMSU stages sit-in at Dhekiajuli over eviction, rehabilitation issues

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The Sonitpur district committee of the All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU) on Tuesday staged a two-hour sit-in demonstration in front of the Dhekiajuli Revenue Circle Office, pressing for a series of demands related to eviction, rehabilitation, land rights and citizenship issues.

The protest, which began at 12 noon, was attended by more than 200 AAMSU workers and supporters. The protesters demanded an end to what the organisation described as “inhuman eviction drives”, proper rehabilitation of affected families and allotment of land pattas to eligible landless people.

The student body also sought the issuance of National Identity Cards to eligible citizens and urged the authorities to ensure the rule of law while dealing with issues concerning vulnerable and landless sections of society.

AAMSU leaders said people affected by eviction drives should not be left without proper rehabilitation and called upon the government to address their demands through lawful and humanitarian measures.

AAMSU central committee president Imtiaz Hussain and secretary Minnatul Islam took part in the demonstration along with Sonitpur district committee president Altaf Alam and secretary Gulzar Hussain.

Also Read: Assam: AAMSU seeks CM’s intervention on citizenship, eviction, land rights issues