AAP leader Atishi Marlena campaigns for Rishiraj Kaundinya in Tezpur

Tezpur: Atishi Marlena, senior leader of AAP and Delhi Education Minister arrived in Tezpur to boost the campaign for Rishiraj Kaundinya, AAP’s candidate from the 11 Sonitpur HPC on Wednesday. Addressing a press conference here, the Education Minister of Delhi government said that the BJP-led Government is trying to scare and silence the masses. She condemned the BJP-led Union and state governments for their inability to fulfill the promises they had made to the people of Assam. She further emphasized that the people of Assam have wholeheartedly supported the Aam Aadmi Party in previous state elections. “We performed strongly in the Guwahati local body elections. We are optimistic about achieving favourable outcomes in the two Lok Sabha seats of Dibrugarh and Sonitpur,” Atishi remarked. During the press conference Atishi also said that the BJP-led government is accused of plotting to imprison all opposition leaders and establish a dictatorship resembling Pakistan in the country. AAP has posed a challenge to the BJP in Dibrugarh and Sonitpur. The BJP appears apprehensive of AAP’s influence, leading the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to conduct multiple rallies in Assam. Atishi Marlena said, “As Kansa imprisoned Sri Krishna’s parents out of fear of his own downfall, Modi fears that the BJP will collapse due to AAP’s rise.” Minister Marlena expressed confidence in the SC’s judgment.

Also Read: Pathsala Xahitya Xabha observes 63rd foundation day in Bajali district

Also Watch: