Pathsala Xahitya Xabha observes 63rd foundation day in Bajali district

Pathsala: The 63rd foundation day of Pathsala Sahitya Sabha, was observed at the office of Pathsala in Bajali district. The programme started in the morning with the Xabha flag hoisted by Prafulla Goswami, president of Pathsala Xahitya Xabha. In the programme Assam’s Cabinet Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass along with Giridhar Choudhury, president of Barpeta Zilla Xahitya Xabha, Narayan Sarma, adjective member of Pathsala Xahitya Xabha and many more were present.

