Aaranyak engages with school kids on Earth Day

Guwahati: Aaranyak, a frontline research-driven organisation dedicated to biodiversity conservation, organized outreach programmes for school children to mark Earth Day 2024 in the Dibrugarh and Kokrajhar districts of Assam as well as in the West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya on Monday.

School kids from Kakojan Habi LP School, near the Dehing Patkai National Park, participated in an awareness programme organized by Aaranyak and British Asian Trust in collaboration with Dehing Patkai National Park authority and with support from Darwin Initiative (Biodiversity Challenge Funds).

In another occasion, Aaranyak team organized another outreach programme for students in Kachugaon Division of the Raimona National Park’s central range. The programme was organized by Aaranyak in collaboration with Raimona National Park authority and Wildlife Trust of India.

Twenty-seven students participated in a drawing contest in Dibrugarh on various aspects of nature and harmful effects of single-use plastic and how we can reduce their use to protect the environment. Aaranyak team members engaged the students in discussions about plastic waste and coexistence between humans and elephants.

Twenty students attended the outreach event held in West Garo Hills of Meghalaya which was organised by Aaranyak and British Asian Trust with Darwin Imitative (Biodiversity Challenge Funds) support. These two areas of Dibrugarh and West Garo hills, are affected by the burgeoning conflict between human beings and wild elephants, and multifaceted approaches have been adopted by Aaranyak to mitigate the conflict.

Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 every year to raise public awareness about environmental issues and promote sustainability in the world. This campaign reminds individuals and communities of the importance of protecting our planet and inspires them to take action. A special celebration is held this year to commemorate the day with the theme “Planet vs Plastic”, stated a press release.

