Nagaon: Prakritipremi Manch celebrated Earth Day

NAGAON: Prakritipremi Manch, Assam, a pioneer environmental organization of the state, celebrated Earth Day as well as its 22nd foundation day on Monday. On the occasion, the organization also carried out a massive plantation drive at Sonai - Kushi hills near Jagiroad - Meghalaya border areas. The organization planted over 800 seedlings of 42 species of favourite food plants of wild elephants living in the forest of Assam like palm trees, banana, Neem, mango, berries, elephant apple, jackfruit and others. According to specialists, over 122 different varieties of food plants are preferred by wild elephants residing in Assamese forests, according to Hitesh Sharma, the organization's president.

The state's elephant-human conflict has unexpectedly escalated daily as a result of the forest's food scarcity. It is mostly found that the wild elephants often enter into the neighbouring rural areas from the forest in quest of only food and create panic among the people.

There were more than 4.5 million elephants in the world as of a 2017 census. The press release also stated that 27,312 Asian elements were sighted in India, with over 5,700 of those being spotted in Assam.

The programme was attended by Dhananjay Talukdar, Dhiraj Pator, Partha Pratim Gautam, Ratan Medhi, Jon Bordoloi, Prasad Deuri, Dharmendra Bordoloi, Nitul Deka, Kamaleswar Bordoloi and other fifty members of the organization as well as dignitaries.

