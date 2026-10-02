Aaranyak holds workshop on responsible wildlife crime reporting in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: A one-day workshop on “Beyond The Headlines: The Seizure is not the Story”, organised by Aaranyak in collaboration with the Centre for Studies in Journalism and Mass Communication (CSJMC), Dibrugarh University, is being held today for students of Journalism and Mass Communication. The workshop, hosted by Pranamita Das, Assistant Professor, CSJMC, is being held on Wednesday, under the theme “Beyond The Headlines: The Seizure is not the Story.”

The inaugural address was delivered by the chairperson, Dr. Pranjal Protim Borgohain, who welcomed the Aaranyak team. Conservation Scientist Bijay Sankar Bora, through a presentation, introduced Aaranyak, its history, objectives and areas of work. He stated that Aaranyak was started in 1989 by a group of friends as a nature club and has since developed into a research-driven conservation organisation. Aaranyak has a General Body of 676 members, including life members and general members, and is governed by an 11-member Executive Committee.

He highlighted Aaranyak’s work in conservation research, environmental education, community engagement, wildlife conservation and combating illegal wildlife trade. He also outlined the organisation’s thematic areas, including species and landscape conservation, human well-being, policy support and environmental research. “It is our responsibility to protect our wildlife animals,” he said.

As part of the workshop, Ivy Farheen Hussain conducted a presentation and interactive session on “Understanding Wildlife, Crime & the Laws”, covering wildlife laws, wildlife crime, commonly confused species, ethics in reporting, and the role of journalists in responsible wildlife crime reporting. She highlighted that wildlife crime is often a transnational and organised crime involving illegal possession, hunting, poaching, smuggling, transportation and trade.

Emphasising the importance of ethical reporting, she said, “What is Right to Life? Everyone deserves to live.” The session also discussed the importance of accurate terminology, responsible sourcing and investigative approaches while reporting wildlife-related crimes.

The workshop gave students practical insights into wildlife crime, conservation and responsible journalism, and stressed the importance of moving beyond surface-level reporting to understand the larger context behind wildlife crime cases, stated a press release.

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