Wildlife Crime Control Bureau recovers leopard and pangolin parts in Tinsukia

TINSUKIA: In a major crackdown on wildlife crime, the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (South Regional Office, Guwahati) along with the Tinsukia Forest Range Office, Chabua Police Station, and Bindakata Police Post conducted a joint operation at Bindhakata Ghat on the banks of the Brahmaputra River on Monday. During the operation, officials apprehended one accused, identified as Bipul Dang (25) of Dhodiya Charisuti, Muluk Gaon under Chabua in Dibrugarh district, while another miscreant managed to escape despite warning shots being fired.

From the possession of the arrested individual, authorities recovered a leopard skin, seven canine teeth, a skull, several bones, and the skin of a pangolin. The second accused, identified as Hemanta Narah, jumped into the river and fled despite security personnel firing three blank rounds in an attempt to stop him. A case in connection with the incident has been registered at Chabua Police Station under case number 75/2025.

