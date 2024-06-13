Aaranyak Hosts Training on Handmade Tea Preparation for Women and Students in Karbi Anglong

GUWAHATI: A two-day training and orientation programme on handmade tea preparation was organised by the premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak at Kohora, Karbi Anglong, on June 9 and June 10.

Conducted at the Community Resource Centre (CRC) in Chandrising Rongpi village of Kohora, the training was attended by 15 women from six villages in the Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong Landscape (KKL), and also 12 interested students from the local Chandrasing Rongpi Memorial High School (CRMHS).

The training was mainly focused on the processing of handmade tea and provided orientation to the local women groups under Alternative Sustainable Livelihood (ASL) initiatives by Aaranyak in the landscape.

Mina Tokbipi, a local entrepreneur from Englepathar village, was invited as the trainer, and she provided the hands-on training and orientation on handmade tea processing, which includes two types of tea — Green tea and Orthodox tea.

Participants gained invaluable knowledge and hands-on experience in tea making, honing their skills in producing both orthodox and green tea varieties during the workshop. They were meticulously trained on the steps involved, starting from plucking the tender tea leaves to their boiling, followed by hand-withering and drying out the leaves under the sun. The focus at every step of the process was to ensure the highest quality and flavour. The in-depth training, coupled with a practical approach, was warmly welcomed by the participants, who appreciated the opportunity to enhance their expertise.

The tea training workshop was coordinated by Aaranyak’s Joshna Terangpi and Sarlongjon Teron along with other team members. Swapan Nath, school teacher of CRMHS also supported the Aaranyak team, stated a press release.

