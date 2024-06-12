Assam Government Launches ‘Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina’ Scheme to Empower Girl Students

GUWAHATI: To combat child marriage and empower girl children through education Assam government has introduced new scheme called ‘Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina’ (MMNM). The scheme will benefit approximately 10 lakh girl students. It was approved by state cabinet and announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

Addressing press conference, Chief Minister Sarma detailed the scheme's provisions aimed at uplifting girl students in Assam. Under MMNM scheme girls enrolled in higher secondary first year will receive Rs. 1,000 on 11th day of each month. This excludes vacation periods.

For students pursuing further education scheme offers increased monetary assistance. Those enrolled in three-year or four-year degree courses will receive Rs. 1,200 per month. Post-degree and B.Ed. students will be granted Rs. 2500 per month. However, students who have already received scooter for excelling in the Higher Secondary (HS) exams will not be eligible for these monetary benefits

The Chief Minister also clarified that the scheme excludes daughters of ministers and MLAs. It is not available to students from private colleges and universities. Nonetheless students from venture colleges will be eligible.

An important aspect of the MMNM scheme is its focus on preventing child marriage. As such, the scheme is not available to married girls up to degree level. However married women pursuing post-graduate degrees can still avail themselves of scheme's benefits.

The scheme also sets certain behavioral and academic standards. Students who are irregular in attendance. Or involved in activities such as ragging will be disqualified. Applications for scheme will not require renewal for second time and must be signed by both parents.

The financial support will be distributed over 10 months each year. For a duration of five years. College students will begin receiving benefits from July 1. University students will start from September. The Assam government has allocated Rs. 300 crore for implementation of this scheme.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasized that MMNM scheme is significant step. It aims at empowering young girls and ensuring their continued education. This contributes to the broader goal of eradicating child marriage in Assam.