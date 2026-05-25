AASAA Felicitates 84 Meritorious Adivasi Students in Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under the patronage of All Adivasi Students Association of Assam (AASAA), the Demow regional committee, a special felicitation programme was organized in the auditorium of Demow College on Sunday, where the Adivasi community’s meritorious students of Demow area, who passed the recently held HSLC and HS Final Examination with first division, were felicitated.

A meeting was organized in the auditorium of Demow College on Sunday where Lalit Tanti, President of AASAA, Demow regional committee presided. A total of 84 students were felicitated with citations.

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