AASAA's Udalguri Leader Golap Gour Expelled, Joins Rival Faction and Forms New Committee Within 24 Hours

A significant factional development has unfolded within the AASAA, as Golap Gour, a prominent organisational figure in Udalguri district, was expelled from the Pradip Nag faction on April 13 for alleged violation of party rules — only to join the rival faction and constitute a new committee the very next day.
The decision to expel Gour was taken by the central committee on April 13, resulting in his removal from all posts, including his primary membership of the organisation.
Gour had been serving as Assistant Secretary of the Udalguri district unit and as President of the Mazbat Anchalik unit at the time of his expulsion.
The decision was officially communicated through a letter issued by central committee President Rezan Haur and Secretary Deben Urang.
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In a swift political move, Gour joined the rival AASAA faction led by Stephen Lakra within hours of his expulsion.
Wasting no time, he went on to form a new 15-member Mazbat Anchalik committee under the Lakra faction on April 14 — just one day after being removed from the Nag faction. In the newly constituted body, Gour has been appointed as President, while Nandalal Gour has taken charge as Secretary.
Meanwhile, the Pradip Nag faction has acted quickly to stabilise its regional structure in the wake of Gour's departure, entrusting Suraj Dahang with the responsibility of Acting President of the Mazbat regional committee.