AASAA's Udalguri Leader Golap Gour Expelled, Joins Rival Faction and Forms New Committee Within 24 Hours

A significant factional development has unfolded within the AASAA, as Golap Gour, a prominent organisational figure in Udalguri district, was expelled from the Pradip Nag faction on April 13 for alleged violation of party rules — only to join the rival faction and constitute a new committee the very next day.

Expulsion From the Pradip Nag Faction

The decision to expel Gour was taken by the central committee on April 13, resulting in his removal from all posts, including his primary membership of the organisation.

Gour had been serving as Assistant Secretary of the Udalguri district unit and as President of the Mazbat Anchalik unit at the time of his expulsion.

The decision was officially communicated through a letter issued by central committee President Rezan Haur and Secretary Deben Urang.

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