Dhekiajuli: AASAA submits memorandum demanding ST status for Adivasis

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The Sonitpur District Committee of the All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA) on Friday submitted a memorandum to the chief minister of Assam demanding that Scheduled Tribe (ST) status be granted to the Adivasi community before the forthcoming election.

The memorandum, signed by district President Anand Tanti and Assistant Secretary Rohit Tanti, was submitted at around 2 pm through Dhekiajuli Co-District Commissioner Dyotiva Bora for onward transmission to the chief minister.

Speaking to reporters after submitting the memorandum, AASAA leaders stated that promises to grant ST status to the Adivasi community had been made repeatedly over the past ten years but remained unfulfilled. They expressed dissatisfaction over what they described as a continued delay in addressing the long-pending demand.

The student body warned that if the demand for ST status was not fulfilled before the election, the Adivasi community may reconsider its electoral support in the upcoming polls.

The issue of ST status for Adivasis remains a significant political and social concern in Assam, particularly in tea garden and tribal-dominated areas, where it continues to influence public discourse ahead of polls.

