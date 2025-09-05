AASU burns MHA order in Dibrugarh, protests against CAA extension

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh unit of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Thursday staged a protest in front of the Sahid Nyas Bhawan, Chowkidinghee, by burning copies of the Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) Order, 2025 issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Defying police resistance, protesters shouted anti-government slogans and accused the BJP-led government of betraying Assam’s interests by extending protection to illegal migrants. AASU leaders warned that the order, along with the extended cut-off date under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) till December 31, 2024, threatens the state’s identity and demographic balance.

The CAA, which came into force last year, had initially granted citizenship to persecuted minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. The latest extension and exemptions have sparked strong opposition across Assam

