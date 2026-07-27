AASU, Cultural Trust organise Bhupen Hazarika Quiz in Guwahati

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BAJALI: To honour the timeless legacy of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and inspire the younger generation to embrace Assam’s rich cultural heritage, the Kamrup (Metro) Unit of AASU, in collaboration with the Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust, organised a quiz competition on Saturday.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students representing various educational institutions, celebrating the life, works and enduring legacy of the legendary musician, poet, lyricist and filmmaker.

The quiz competition was conducted by noted quizmaster Dipankar Kaushik, who engaged participants through a series of questions centred on the life, achievements and contributions of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. The programme was inaugurated by Manisha Hazarika, President of the Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust, who highlighted the importance of preserving the cultural icon’s legacy among the youth. In the competition, Nishikesh Parashar and Niharika Kashyap of NERIM emerged as champions by securing the first position.

Akasha Dutta and Swagat Dutta from Akash Institution claimed the second position, while Bimal Gautam of Dispur College secured the third position. The winners were felicitated with cash prizes and mementoes in recognition of their outstanding performance.

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