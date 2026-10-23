AASU Demands Probe into Medical Negligence at Chandika Devalaya During Durga Puja

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The Chaygaon unit of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Thursday demanded a high-level inquiry into the alleged negligence of a medical team deployed at the historic Chandika Devalaya in Kamrup district during Durga Puja celebrations on October 20.

In a memorandum submitted to the Kamrup District Commissioner through the Chaygaon Revenue Circle Officer, the students’ body alleged that the medical team assigned to provide emergency medical assistance at the temple was absent when an accident occurred during the puja.

According to the memorandum, several devotees injured in the incident were reportedly unable to receive immediate first aid due to the absence of the medical team. The organisation expressed concern that the alleged lapse had aggravated the suffering of the injured devotees. Chaygaon AASU unit urged the district administration to conduct a thorough investigation, take appropriate action against those found responsible, and issue strict instructions to ensure that adequate medical teams remain present at major religious gatherings in the future.